Student, 16, Jumps To Death In Hostel In Hyderabad: Cops

A first year girl student of Intermediate (11th standard) allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor of her private residential college here on Tuesday, police said.

The girl (16) took admission in the college three days ago. Her parents left for their native place Kamareddy town after her admission.

Citing health reasons, she returned to her room in the hostel Tuesday morning, they said.

She went to the fifth floor of the building alone and jumped down from the terrace. She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, they said.

The girl was aloof and home sick ever since she joined the college and asked her roommates about holidays, police said, adding that homesickness is suspected to be the reason for her extreme step.

A case was registered and investigation was in progress, police added.

In March this year, a 16-year old Intermediate student allegedly died by suicide in his residential college at Narsingi here.

