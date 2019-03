A case under relevant sections has been registered and teams to arrest the accused have been formed.

A woman was allegedly raped by three men, including two of her relatives, in Hyderabad, the police said.

According to the woman's complaint, her husband's brother-in-law, his brother, and one more person gang-raped her when her husband was not home, the police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and teams to arrest the accused have been formed.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.