17-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging In Odisha, Rape-Murder Suspected

After the gang-rape of a college student in Odisha's Gopalpur on Sunday, another shocking crime has been reported from the state, this time in Keonjhar district. A 17-year-old girl was found hanging after she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The young girl's body was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning in Tentlapashi village and bore injury marks. The family says the victim had gone missing the previous evening, and the family reported the matter to the police. Later, her body was found hanging from a tree in a paddy field near the house.

A case of gangrape and murder under Sections 70(2), 103(1) of the BNS and Section 4(2)/6 of the POCSO Act by the Pandapada Police Station based on the complaint filed at the police station.

The police say the prime accused has been identified as Sagu Naik, and two suspects have been detained. The suspect's mobile phone and clothes have been seized from near the spot, police sources added.

The police have indicated that the suspect was known to the victim and have not ruled out the involvement of more than one person in the crime. The post-mortem report is awaited.

The family has alleged that the girl was gang-raped. The victim's family insisted that the body would not be removed until the accused was arrested. Angry locals also blocked the Nudurupada-Kaliahata road near Tentlapashi crossing.

The police say two suspects have been detained as the case is being investigated.

Keonjhar is Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's home district. Telkoi MLA Fakir Charan Nayak, Keonjhar Sub-Collector and Harichandanpur Tehsildar rushed to the spot after the incident and assured locals that action is being taken, following which the road blockade was lifted, and the body was sent for forensic examination and post-mortem.

Keonjhar Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sudarshan Gangoi confirmed to NDTV that a case has been registered after the incident and an investigation is underway. The police say the cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report is ready.

With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh