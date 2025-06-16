Male Friend Tied Up, Woman Gang-Raped At Odisha Beach; 7 Detained

A young woman was allegedly gang-raped at a beach in Odisha's Ganjam district. The woman, a college student, was at Gopalpur beach, a famous tourist destination in the state, along with a male friend on Sunday when she was raped by a group of men.

The men allegedly tied her friend up before taking turns to rape her.

A case was registered at the Gopalpur police station after the survivor lodged an FIR on Monday.

The police have detained seven people for interrogation.

The area is frequented by tourists from far-off places and is among the famous beach resort towns in the state.

More details awaited.