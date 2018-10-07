Qualcomm To Setup Rs 3,000 Crore Hyderabad Campus, Largest Outside US

Qualcomm will set up a campus in Hyderabad at an investment of around Rs 3,000 crore (Reuters)

Qualcomm will set up a campus in Hyderabad at an investment of about Rs 3,000 crore ($400 million), which will be its largest facility outside of the United States, the Telangana state government announced on Saturday.

The phase-1 of the project will include a built-up space of 1.7 million sqft, housing about 10,000 employees.

Qualcomm hopes to start its work in 2019. Qualcomm already has a presence in India in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The delegates from the US-headquartered telecommunication equipment maker met the state's Minister for Information Technology and Industries KT Rama Rao to discuss their growth plans in the city, according to a Ministry statement.

Qualcomm is leading the world in 5G and it envisions the next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, and connected devices and new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of healthcare services and IoT. - Min IT, Telangana (@MinIT_Telangana) October 6, 2018

Qualcomm joins the elite list of companies that have their largest presence globally outside of their headquarters in Hyderabad, Rama Rao said in the statement.

Mr. Shashi Reddy, Vice President of Engineering, @Qualcomm met Minister @KTRTRS at Camp Office today. In the meeting, Mr Shashi Reddy discussed about the growth plans of Qualcomm in the city. pic.twitter.com/9anP7Wz7SA - Min IT, Telangana (@MinIT_Telangana) October 6, 2018

"We have Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and now Qualcomm. This list will only increase as they are a few more in the pipeline that we are working actively with. This is indeed a big boost to the state of Telangana, as well as to the electronics, and semiconductors industry...," he said.