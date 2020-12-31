Minor 'illegally' Married Off To 57-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad, 6 Arrested

A cousin of the girl complained following which the six were arrested.

Six people who were involved in the "illegal" marriage of a minor girl to a 57-year-old man were on Thursday arrested and the girl rescued, police said.

The man, who is on the run after the marriage, was also charged for sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl, they said.

The girl's aunt, who had to pay some debts, hatched a plan to marry off the girl to the man after taking more than Rs 2 lakh from him recently, police said.

The aunty conspired along with her husband, son, two agents and a qazi (who are among the six arrested) and got the girl married by submitting false documents to the qazi, who "illegally" performed the marriage, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

A cousin of the girl complained following which the six were arrested. Efforts were on to arrest other accused who are on the run, police said.

After the marriage, the man had allegedly raped the girl at a lodge, they added.