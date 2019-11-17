Loco Pilot Of Train Which Collided Head-On In Hyderabad, Dies

MMTS local train collided with the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundri Express at Kacheguda railway station

The locopilot of a Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train, which was involved in a collision with another train here on November 11, died at a private hospital late on Saturday night, sources said.

Chandrasekhar who suffered serious injuries in the accident died while undergoing treatment, railway and hospital sources said.

The loco pilot had got trapped in the train cabin due to the collision and was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation involving multiple agencies.

As many as 16 people were injured when the MMTS local train collided with the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundri Express at Kacheguda railway station on November 11.

