Loco Pilot Of Train Which Collided Head-On In Hyderabad, Recovering

The loco pilot of a local train, who was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation after being trapped in the cabin following a collision involving the train another at the Kacheguda railway station, was recovering from his injuries, railway sources said on Tuesday.

Chandrasekhar, the loco pilot of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) local train, was admitted to a private hospital after he was rescued on Monday evening.

As many as 16 people were injured when the MMTS train collided with the Hundry Express at the Kacheguda station around 10.30 AM on Monday.

The loco pilot was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation involving multiple agencies.

"He is recovering," they said adding all the injured passengers, who were admitted to hospital, are safe.

Of the 16 injured passengers, nine were discharged from the hospital on Monday itself.

No one among the remaining seven is critical anymore, the sources said.

