Case Against TV Actor For Allegedly Blocking Man From Watching IPL Match

According to the complainant, Prashanthi and five others didn't allow a man watch the IPL match between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hyderabad | | Updated: April 22, 2019 10:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Case Against TV Actor For Allegedly Blocking Man From Watching IPL Match

A case against actor Prashanthi and others were filed after the IPL match in Hyderabad.


Hyderabad: 

Telugu TV actor Prashanthi and five others were booked for creating nuisance and obstructing a person from watching IPL match at Uppal stadium here on Sunday, said police.

According to the complainant, Prashanthi and five others didn't allow him to watch the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. They also abused and threatened him.

"We have registered a case under section 341, 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation in the matter is underway," the police said.

For Hyderabad news, click here



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IPL 2019PrashanthiHyderabad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................