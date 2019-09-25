Woman Morphed Photos Of Students, Teachers, Then Blackmailed Them: Cops

Based on a complaint, the woman was arrested (Representational)

A woman was arrested on Wednesday on charges of morphing photographs of students, parents and teachers of some schools and attempting to extort money from the managements by blackmailing, police said.

Using the photographs obtained from the social media profiles of different schools, the woman allegedly morphed the faces of the children, teachers and parents on obscene photos and uploaded them in fake social media profiles created by her.

Then, posing as a cyber security expert and a professional in IT, she used to get in touch with the school managements stating that their social media accounts were not secure and she would provide solutions.

When they did not respond, she used to blackmail them by showing the morphed photographs and extracted money.

Based on a complaint, she was arrested. During investigations, it came to light that she had contacted around 15 schools through social media and phone messaging apps concealing her identity, police added.

