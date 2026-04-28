Hyderabad To Mumbai In 3 Hours: Telangana Plans High-Speed Rail Network

The Telangana government has pushed its ambitious plans to bring high-speed rail to the state, with Hyderabad at the centre of a proposed network linking major cities across India.

At a high-level review in the Secretariat, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor has reached a key stage, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) now completed.

"This project is a game changer. It will cut travel time between Hyderabad and Mumbai to under three hours and open up new economic opportunities," Reddy said.

The proposed corridor will cover about 761 km and is designed for trains running at speeds of up to 320-330 kmph. Plans include around 10-12 stations along the route, with a mix of elevated tracks, at-grade sections and underground stretches. A tunnel of about 4-5 km is proposed near Vikarabad.

The project is expected to cost in the range of Rs 2 lakh crore, based on initial DPR estimates and comparable high-speed rail projects in India.

Officials said the final cost will be firmed up after detailed approvals and funding arrangements.

Timeline And Execution Plan.

With the DPR ready, the state is now pushing for approvals from the Centre and coordination with Maharashtra and other stakeholders. If clearances and funding fall into place on schedule, construction could begin by late 2027 or early 2028.

Officials indicated that the project may take around 6-8 years to complete, which means the corridor could become operational in the early to mid-2030s.

Economic Push

The corridor is expected to boost trade, ease business travel and support industrial corridors along the route.

"Hyderabad is strategically located. With high-speed rail, it can become a central link connecting multiple growth regions," Minister Komatireddy said.

Alongside the Mumbai line, the state is also working on proposed high-speed links to Chennai via Amaravati and to Bengaluru.

''Discussions with neighbouring states are ongoing to finalise alignments and move these projects forward.

Officials said coordination with central agencies like the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited will be crucial in taking the projects from planning to execution," the minister said and added

If implemented as planned, the high-speed network could significantly change how people and goods move across southern and western India, placing Hyderabad at the heart of a new fast-rail grid network.