Hyderabad Metro Services On Ameerpet-LB Nagar Route To Start Today

Hyderabad Metro Rail starts operation on Ameerpet-LB Nagar route.
New Delhi: Hyderabad Metro Rail will begin its services on the 16-km stretch between Ameerpet to LB Nagar today. With this, the entire 29 km of Corridor-I from Miyapur to LB Nagar will become operational. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km Miyapur-Nagole stretch out of the 72 km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project in November last year. It is recording footfall of around 85,000 passengers per day. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan will flag off the Hyderabad metro train at Ameerpet station at 12 noon today.
Here are 5 facts about the Hyderabad Metro:
With its 16 km operation on Ameerpet to LB Nagar route, Hyderabad Metro will be 46 km, the second largest in the country, next to Delhi.
Currently, there are 24 stations in the operational 30 km line from Miyapur to Nagole. On May 7, a special coach exclusively for women was introduced in Hyderabad Metro trains.
Hyderabad metro's 10 km Ameerpet-Hi-Tech city line will be open from December (this year) and the services between Jubilee Bus Station and MGBS (10 km) will be launched mid-2019.
Skywalks are being built connecting stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices and steps are being taken up in making Hyderabad Metro Rail disabled-friendly. Towards last mile connectivity, cab services and electric vehicles for daily metro commuters have also been launched.
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has already installed CCTVs at all stations and in trains with 360 degree coverage, baggage scanners, door frame metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors.