Hyderabad Metro Services On Ameerpet-LB Nagar Route To Start Today

Hyderabad Metro Rail starts operation on Ameerpet-LB Nagar route.

New Delhi: Hyderabad Metro Rail will begin its services on the 16-km stretch between Ameerpet to LB Nagar today. With this, the entire 29 km of Corridor-I from Miyapur to LB Nagar will become operational. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km Miyapur-Nagole stretch out of the 72 km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project in November last year. It is recording footfall of around 85,000 passengers per day. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan will flag off the Hyderabad metro train at Ameerpet station at 12 noon today.