Hyderabad Techie Rams Car Into Pedestrians, Arrested

A 36-year-old software engineer was arrested after his speeding car allegedly rammed into a group of pedestrians in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 am near New Chaitanya College, in the ECIL area. CCTV footage of the incident has since emerged, showing a car approaching the pedestrians from behind and hitting them.

According to police, the victims were workers from Bihar who were returning home on foot after completing their work at a bar and restaurant in the area.

The car allegedly struck the group from behind before the driver fled the spot without stopping.

Police-linked reports said seven people were injured, including three who suffered serious injuries.

The injured were initially taken to hospitals in the ECIL area for treatment. Three seriously injured victims were identified as Ajay Kumar, Bipin Kumar Yadav and Rajesh Yadav.

Police identified the driver as Pawan Kumar, 36, a software engineer. Police suspect that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Police reportedly sent his blood sample to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis as part of the investigation, and the report is awaited.

The vehicle was identified as a Hyundai Verna. CCTV footage helped police trace the vehicle and identify the driver.

Police on Wednesday arrested accused driver Pawan Kumar and another person who was travelling in the car at the time of the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash, including the alleged drunken driving and the driver's actions after the collision.

A case has been registered by Kushaiguda Police, and investigators are examining CCTV footage, medical records and other evidence as part of the probe.