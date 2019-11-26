Hyderabad Teacher Gets Life In Prison For Setting Woman Colleague On Fire

The man had locked the front door, pushed the woman down, doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze.

A local court on Tuesday convicted a 30-year-old teacher of a private school in Hyderabad for killing a woman colleague by setting her ablaze in March 2015 and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The city court found Challa Shiva Prasad guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. It also fined him Rs 2,000, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

Police said the 32-year-old woman teacher and Shiva Prasad used to have frequent quarrels over certain financial transactions between them and also running of the school. On March 24, 2015 Shiva Prasad went to her house, where a quarrel again broke out over how the school should be run.

When she went into the kitchen, Shiva Prasad locked the front door, pushed her down, doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house, broke open the front door and found her lying dead with Shiva Prasad standing near the body.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband, a case was registered and Shiva Prasad was arrested, police said.

