2 Brothers Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Teenager In Hyderabad: Cops

Two brothers have been arrested by the Hyderabad Police after one of them reportedly abducted an 18-year-old girl and the other allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The teenager was reported missing along with her 10-year-old cousin on December 8 by her father. The next day, the girl returned home and a sexual assault complaint was filed.

Mohammad Amer, 24, reportedly abducted the two girls on the pretext of dropping them at their grandmother's residence. Later, his brother Mohammad Moosa, an auto driver, took the two girls to a lodge in Nampally and allegedly raped the elder girl.

He reportedly dropped the girls near the Falaknuma railway station on December 9, and fled.

The teenager managed to call a relative, after which they were reunited with family.