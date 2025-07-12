Teen Raped, Impregnated By Schoolmate In Thane

A 14-year-old girl was raped and impregnated allegedly by her schoolmate in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the boy, who is also 14 years old, an official said.

He said that both the girl and the accused live in the same locality and attend the same school.

As per the complaint, the assault took place in May when the accused allegedly called the girl to his house and raped her, and she was later found to be pregnant.

A probe is underway, and no one has been detained in the case, the official said.