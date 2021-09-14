Hyderabad Police Rescue Kidnapped Six-Year-Old Girl

An FIR in the matter under section 363 (Kidnapping) of IPC was registered. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Kanchanbagh police station area, has been rescued by the police, officials said, adding that a woman has been arrested in this connection.

The girl went missing on Tuesday. The accused is a resident of Farooq Nagar, Shad Nagar in Telangana. The woman Asiya Bee kidnapped her and was about to sell her for Rs 15,000 to a couple, the official said.

DCP south zone Gajarao Bhupal IP, said, "The incident took place when Muskan Ali Mirza (who is a beggar) was begging near Chenchalguda jail along with her daughter Alfiya (aged 6 years).

An unidentified woman approached them and informed them that she can donate money ( Zakath) through a known person at Hafeez Baba Nagar. On the pretence of Zakath, she took the complainant and her daughter to Hafeez Baba Nagar in an auto. They got down near Habeeb function hall and the woman showed black gatehouse to Muskan Ali Mirza (mother) and told her to go and meet the house owner for Zakath.

Meanwhile, the woman and the girl left in an auto. The complainant tried to stop the auto but she escaped, the official added.

"During the search, it was noticed that the woman changed two autos to reach Shamshabad from Hafeezbaba Nagar. At last, the suspect was apprehended at Farooq Nagar in Shad Nagar and the police rescued the kidnapped girl. The woman was about to sell the girl to the couple," the official added.

An FIR in the matter under section 363 (Kidnapping) of IPC was registered at Kanchanbagh police station.

The kidnapper Asia Bee is said to be involved in the PDS rice transportation case irregularities also.