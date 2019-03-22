Hyderabad Police Busts Human Trafficking Gang, 18 People Arrested

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (Representational)

Cyberabad Metropolitan Police has busted an international human trafficking racket and apprehended 18 people with fake passports and visas.

"We arrested a total of 18 people including 15 illegal travel agents, two airline staff and one police official. We have also recovered 250 passports, fake visas and cash totalling over Rs 5 lakh from their possession," said VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police.

The airline officials and travel agents were sending workers overseas in breach of rules, he said.

Police recovered 160 police verification certificates, six computers, five laptops, two printers along with many ATM cards, credit cards, PAN cards, bank passbooks and cheque books.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.



