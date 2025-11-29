Hyderabad Metro Introduces Smart Lockers At Stations For Hands-Free Travel

Hyderabad Metro commuters can now move through the city's busiest stations without the burden of carrying helmets, bags or luggage, thanks to a new smart-locker service launched across seven major transit hubs.

The initiative, introduced by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) in partnership with TUCKIT, aims to ease congestion and enhance commuter convenience by enabling seamless, hands-free travel.

The service has been rolled out at seven metro stations, Miyapur, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, LB Nagar, Uppal, Parade Ground and Hi-Tech City. The launch event was held at Uppal Metro Station.

Positioned as an extension of Hyderabad Metro's push to become a multi-utility transit network, the smart lockers allow users to safely store helmets, shopping bags, backpacks, luggage and other items before boarding trains.

How The Smart Lockers Work

TUCKIT's solution is designed for speed and efficiency, promising a storage transaction in under 30 seconds. Passengers can:

Scan the QR code on the locker panel

Select the locker size

Pay digitally for the chosen duration

Metro Officials Highlight Commuter-Centric Push

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO of L&TMRHL, said the move is part of building a "modern, passenger-focused environment," addressing last-mile concerns and simplifying daily travel.

Rajesh Amarlal, Founder of TUCKIT, said there is strategic value in placing the intuitive 'Scan & Store' system exactly where this customer-centric service is needed most - in high-traffic urban transit spaces.

L&TMRHL says it is expanding non-fare revenue utilities while enhancing the overall connectivity and user experience of the world's largest PPP metro project.