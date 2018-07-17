Hyderabad Man Kills Friend For Peeping Into Mother's Bathroom

The 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend, who also slit his throat, after they had a couple of drinks last night, they said.

Hyderabad | | Updated: July 17, 2018 00:12 IST
The man told police that he had caught his friend in the act last month (Representational)

Hyderabad: 

A man was killed by his friend for allegedly looking into the bathroom where his mother was bathing at Serlingampally area, the police said.

The 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend, who also slit his throat, after they drank alcohol last night, they said.

Though the victim's brother rushed him to a hospital on being informed of the incident, he died of his injuries, the police said.

After stabbing his friend, the cab driver surrendered before the police.

The man told police that he had caught his friend in the act last month, the police said.

