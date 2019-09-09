Hyderabad Man Claims To Have Collection Of 19,022 Idols Of Lord Ganesha

Hyderabad man claims to have collected 19,022 idols of Lord Ganesha

Hyderabad man Pabsetti Shekhar claims to have collected 19,022 idols of Lord Ganesha. He also has a collection of 20,426 photographs, 1098 posters, 200 Ganesha key-chains and 201 audio/video cassettes on Lord Ganesha.

"During my childhood in July 1973, I visited Saibaba temple in Shirdi along with my parents. I bought a Ganesha idol and from then I started my collection," said Mr Shekhar.

"My collection is from India, USA, Japan, China, Afghanistan, Singapore and other countries. My collection includes 32 forms of Ganesh statues from Bala Ganapati to Sankatahara Ganapati and also Shub Drishti Ganesh, which is the 33rd form of Lord Ganesh," said Mr Shekhar.

"The idols of Ganesh, which I have collected are made of gold, silver, bronze, sandalwood, rosewood and others. I have sketched various forms of Ganesha. I have made them out of m-seal, plaster of paris and ceramic powder, thread and other things. I have painted it on glass," he said.

"I was given the best collection award by Temple of Fine Arts, Malaysia. I had organized an exhibition at Juluri Veereshalingam Hall in Secunderabad. The funds generated from the stall was donated to the orphans," said Mr Pabsetti.

Mr Pabsetti has claimed that he was honoured by Guinness World Record and also by LIMCA Book of Indian Records and has also received many other awards.

"I am scripting a book 'Vishwa Vinayaka', that covers world Ganesha temples and Indian Ganesha temples. This book will be published for charity. I have a plan of constructing Punch Mukha Ganesh Temple at Hyderabad to help needy people and to solve many of their problems," he said.

