Hyderabad Food Safety Crackdown: 11 Restaurants Shut, Licences Suspended

A major food safety crackdown in Hyderabad has resulted in the suspension of 11 FSSAI licences and directions to immediately stop operations, with several well-known restaurants among the establishments facing action.

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) deployed 10 enforcement teams comprising food safety officers and police personnel for a special drive on September 26.

The teams inspected 20 restaurants across Madhapur, Hitec City and Gachibowli. Twenty-one food samples were lifted on suspicion of adulteration.

The 11 outlets whose licences were suspended include Monastery, Shivani-The Restaurant and Bar, Al Saba, Lucky Multicuisine, Sai Ram Mess, Udupi's Upahar, Coal Spark, Kanchi Cafe, Antera Kitchen and Bar, Am Aha Telugu Kitchen and Bar, and Fusion 9/Amnesia Sky Bar.

Among the better-known names facing other forms of action were Rameshwaram Cafe, Ishtaa, Hotel Shadab and Shah Ghouse, which were issued or recommended for improvement notices. 63 Degrees Modern Regional Buffet, Minerva Grand and Hotel Avasa faced show-cause notices, with penalties to follow based on further proceedings.

Officials reported cockroach and rodent infestations, rat faeces, expired and spoilt food, fungal contamination, poor refrigeration, improper labelling, unhygienic kitchens and drainage problems.

At Monastery, officials found spoilt eggs, expired and unlabelled food and stale food. At Al Saba, prepared food and raw meat were found stored together in unhygienic refrigerators.

At Coal Spark, 22 kg of peanuts, 25 kg of pepper and 8.9 kg of cashews were discarded after visible fungal contamination was detected.

In all, the drive resulted in 11 licence suspensions, six improvement notices, three show-cause notices and 21 samples being lifted. TG SAFE said establishments receiving improvement notices would be reinspected and further action would depend on compliance.

Telangana's food safety enforcement drive has intensified across Hyderabad this month, with 34 FSSAI licences suspended and at least 32 restaurants and eateries ordered to stop operations in a series of inspections conducted by the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE).

Officials inspected 94 food establishments and collected at least 92 samples for testing on suspicion of adulteration. The action included restaurants, hotels, cafes, hostels and food manufacturing units.