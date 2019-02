According to the Hyderabad police, a case has been registered against the man for murder.

A 24-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her husband following a fight in their house in Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday when Vijay Kumar was allegedly drunk and picked up a fight with his wife, strangling her to death, they said.

Later, he surrendered. The couple, who got married in 2013 and had three children, fought frequently, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered, they added.