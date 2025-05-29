Techie Praises Hyderabad's Warmth Over Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon: "No One Shames You..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Siddhant Gupta's LinkedIn post praises Hyderabad's unique qualities. He highlights the city's residents as its most valuable asset. Hyderabad fosters inclusivity, regardless of language proficiency.

Siddhant Gupta, a Hyderabad-based NIT Raipur alumnus, has gone viral on LinkedIn with a heartfelt post about what makes Hyderabad stand out among India's tech hubs. After spending two years in the city, Mr Gupta shared his thoughts on how Hyderabad may not have the same attractions as other cities like Bengaluru, Pune, or Gurgaon, but it makes up for it with something truly special - its people. He acknowledged that Hyderabad may lack Bengaluru's pleasant weather, Pune's scenic treks, or Gurgaon's vibrant nightlife, but emphasised that the city's unique charm lies in its residents and the warmth they offer.

Mr Gupta highlighted the language issue, commonly seen in cities like Bengaluru. He noted that in Hyderabad, people are not judged for not knowing the local language and are treated with equal respect. "Hyderabad has something many places are slowly losing—human warmth. Here, no one embarrasses you for not speaking Telugu. No one shames you for not knowing the local slang. People don't demand identity before offering help—they simply show up. When you step into Hyderabad, you're not asked “Where are you from? " he wrote.

Mr Gupta further shared his everyday encounters in the city, highlighting the kindness of its residents. He noted that the auto driver might not speak English, but would still go the extra mile to ensure a safe drop-off. Similarly, the chai vendor might not know a customer's language, but would serve a cup of Irani chai with a warm nod. In Hyderabad, respect and kindness transcend language barriers, and cultures blend harmoniously.

"And in a city where cultures blend silently, respect speaks louder than any tongue. Hyderabad is not just about the world's best biryani (though, let's be honest-it is unbeatable it's about the quiet pride of being inclusive. It's about being rooted, yet open. It's about being home to everyone-techie or not, Telugu or not. So no, Hyderabad may not have the "buzz" of other metros. But it has a heart. And sometimes, that's all that matters," he concluded the post.

The emotional post has resonated with many online, highlighting the city's irreplaceable human connections. One user wrote, "Hyderabad is my home for the last 21 years. What you wrote above, I have experienced from day 1 to date. I love this city and the warmth of the people. Hence, I am a 100% proud and pakka Hyderabadi."

Another commented, "Yes, it's a beautiful city that has a great blend of culture." A third added, "Couldn't agree more. People in Hyderabad are too generous."