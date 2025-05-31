Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 11.30 AM, Here's How To Check

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Class 12 results for Commerce and Science streams today, May 31, 2025, at 11:30 am. The official result link will be activated on the JAC website, jacresults.com, and on DigiLocker by 12:30 pm, following a press conference in Ranchi.

The JAC Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. As per the official notice, today's result announcement is only for Science and Commerce stream students. The result date for the Arts stream is yet to be announced.

How To Check JAC 12th Result 2025:

Students can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1. Visit the official website - jacresults.com

Step 2. Click on the link titled 'JAC 12th Result 2025'

Step 3. Enter your roll number and other login credentials

Step 4. View your result displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the JAC Class 12 exams, students must score:

At least 23 out of 70 marks in each subject

At least 33 out of 100 marks in aggregate

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025: Compartment & Improvement Exams

Students who fail in one or two subjects can apply for compartment exams

Improvement exams will be available for students wishing to improve their marks

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025: Previous Year's Pass Percentage (2024)

Science: 72.7%

Commerce: 90.60%

Arts: 93.7%

Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest updates, including the merit list, division-wise performance, and further announcements.