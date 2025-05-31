"Space Future Begins Now": ISRO Chief On Indian Astronaut's Spaceflight

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to travel to space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon as part of a crew that will include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary for the June 8 Axiom Mission 4. Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), shared insights on the Axiom 4 mission and its significance for India's human spaceflight ambitions.

"Right now, the training of the Gaganyatri is in its final phase. I would say everything is complete, and we are waiting for the mission to happen," said Dr Narayanan.

When asked about the safety of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon capsule, Dr. Narayanan expressed confidence in the system. "The answer is yes. Based on my knowledge of the launcher and these modules, they have undergone sufficient experimentation and flight testing. Enough Falcon 9 launches have happened. I am fully confident. I think it's the right thing. But, as with any rocket or space program, even after everything is done, we have to wait for D-Day for the final result."

The Axiom 4 mission is a significant milestone for India, marking its participation in a private spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS). Dr Narayanan highlighted the benefits of this mission for India's space program.

"August 15, 2018, was a historic day for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the human spaceflight programme - the Gaganyaan programme. Until then, India had experience in launching rockets and satellites. But when it comes to human spaceflight, the human interface is critical, and we had very limited experience. Why do I say limited? Because we had never done it before. Of course, in 1984, Rakesh Sharma went to space and returned. Today, he is actively involved with us in the review process and has shared his experiences and the challenges he faced. We are learning a lot from him. With that in mind, I truly salute our Honourable Prime Minister Modi for his vision - why not send one of our Gaganyatris to the International Space Station? It was his vision."

Dr Narayanan emphasised the importance of the Axiom 4 mission for building experience and confidence.

"I will tell you what the benefits are. First, the Gaganyatri is undergoing a rigorous set of training sessions, so he is becoming more confident. Second, he will fly with other experienced astronauts - Americans and others. Third, he will be part of a team conducting nine experiments, some with his fellow astronauts. He will also handle mission-related management systems. This will give him valuable experience. And when he returns, he will be more confident," he said.

When asked about the cost of the mission, Dr Narayanan defended the expenditure.

"Let's not reduce it to something like a bus ticket. Think about a bus ticket - I want to tell you, I travel often to Delhi these days. When I first flew in an aeroplane, it was an exciting moment. In 1947, when India gained independence, we used bullock carts and walked on foot in my village. We used to walk 10 kilometres to the temple. Then, when a bus finally came to our village, you can't imagine the excitement - not just mine, the entire village's. So this moment is like that. Is it worth it? Absolutely. It is fully justified. We will gain confidence, and we will gain valuable experience. The Gaganyaatri will feel comfortable, and the outcome will be truly useful for the Gaganyaan programme," he said.

Dr. Narayanan elaborated on how the Axiom 4 mission will contribute to the success of Gaganyaan.

"First, the Gaganyatri is undergoing full training. Second, he will work with different colleagues. He'll conduct experiments with others, not alone. In the space station, he'll be active alongside them. So, number one: psychological preparedness. Number two: technical understanding. Number three: managerial awareness. So technical, managerial, psychological, and physical readiness - everything will be developed. And once he returns, all of this knowledge will be disseminated," the ISRO chief said.

On the selection of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Dr Narayanan expressed full confidence.

"I have 100% confidence in the 20,000 employees of the Department of Space. I have full confidence in him as well. Whether it's Shuklaji or another Gaganyatri, I'm happy. But we have chosen someone younger, and I interact with him regularly. He is highly knowledgeable, competent, and dynamic. I am fully satisfied with the selection," he said.

Dr Narayanan also spoke about the standby astronaut, Group Captain Prashant Nair.

"Both were equally outstanding. Both were excellent. But when it comes to travelling, only one can go. Probably, after considering many factors, the team selected one of them," the ISRO chairman added.

He concluded with optimism about the upcoming mission.

"In fact, all Indians are going to be with us. We will all enjoy that flight, and we expect very good outcomes to feed into our Gaganyaan programme."