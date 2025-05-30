Incredible Facts About Hyderabad's Charminar That'll Leave You Amazed

You have seen it on postcards, in Bollywood films, and probably even on biscuit packets, when we talk about Hyderabad, the first thing that comes to mind is Charminar. Standing tall in the heart of Hyderabad's Old City, this monument is a standing symbol of its rich past and vibrant culture. Charminar was built in 1591 and is more than 430 years old. It isn't just an architectural marvel but is also filled with hidden meanings, surprising stories and details that many people might not notice. If you live in Hyderabad or are planning to visit the city soon, take a look at how its highlight – the Charminar – is an incredible monument with a fascinating history.

Also Read: 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India That Are Extra Magical During The Monsoon

Here Are 5 Facts About Charminar That'll Blow Your Mind

1. It Was Built To Mark The End Of A Plague

Photo: Unsplash

One of the most fascinating reasons behind the construction of Charminar is said to be a deadly epidemic. As per the legends, Sultan Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah built the Charminar to mark the end of a devasting plague that had swept through the region. Apparently, the Sultan had prayed for the plague for the end of the plague. Once that happened, he built the Charminar as a tribute to Allah, and the monument's four pillars are said to be the first four caliphs of Islam. So, the Charminar became a symbol of hope and gratitude.

2. Charminar Might Have A Hidden Tunnel

Yes, you read that right! The monument, which was built in 1591 is rumoured to have a secret tunnel that connects it to the Golconda Fort, which is 8 kilometres away. As per the legends, the tunnel was built for the royal family to escape in any kind of emergency. Though the existence of this tunnel hasn't been publicly confirmed or explored recently, the idea of a royal underground passage hidden inside the bustling city of Hyderabad adds an element of mystery to the monument.

3. It Was Once A Mosque And A Clock Tower

Photo: Pexels

While most people know the Charminar for its majestic structure and minarets, not many people are aware that it also happens to have a mosque on the top floor. It is said to be one of the oldest mosques in Hyderabad and is still used for prayers. That's not all! In the year 1889, each side of the Charminar had a clock installed. Although they aren't functional now, the faded clock faces are still visible if you look closely!

4. Charminar Has A Unique Architecture

If you observe this monument, you will notice the mix of Indo-Islamic, Persian, and a bit of Hindu architectural influence. Charminar was designed by an Iranian architect named Mir Momin Astrawadi, who had settled in Hyderabad. You will also notice lotus-like motifs and other Indian elements while also following the Persian design principles. According to legends, these blending styles reflect Hyderabad's diverse culture during the Qutb Shahi dynasty.

Also Read: 6 Of The Quietest Places In The World That Feel Like Hitting Mute On Life

5. Its Name Has A Deeper Meaning

Photo: Pexels

Most of us know that ‘Charminar' literally translates to “four minarets,” but its name means more than just that. While many believe that the number four symbolises the four directions or even the four Khalifas of Islam, others think it represents the four major roads that meet at the monument, which symbolises connectivity and unity.