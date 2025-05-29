6 Of The Quietest Places In The World That Feel Like Hitting Mute On Life

Let us be honest, silence is getting harder to come by these days. The constant background honking, buzzing phones, and packed public spaces make noise pollution feel impossible to escape. But if you are someone craving calm, there are a few places in the world that go way beyond the usual ‘quiet'. Think: zero noise, zero distractions, and plenty of space to reflect. From silent deserts to eerie forests, these peaceful travel spots can shift your entire mood. If you have been looking for the quietest places on Earth to travel to, here are six that are not just peaceful but surprisingly powerful.

Also Read: 6 Quirky, Unique Experiences You Can Only Have In South Korea

Here Are 6 Of The Quietest Places In The World

1. Orfield Laboratories Anechoic Chamber, Minneapolis, USA

The quietest room in the world is not outdoors - it is in a lab

Photo: Orfield Laboratories, Inc.

Topping every list of silent places in the world is this famous soundproof room in Minneapolis. According to the official site, it absorbs 99.9 per cent of sound and holds the Guinness World Record for the quietest place on Earth, hitting -24.9 decibels back in 2021. The moment you step inside, your body becomes louder than the world—you will hear your own heartbeat and even the sound of your joints. “Fascinating” is one word, but “creepy” works too. The lab now doubles up as a testing site and an eerie attraction for sound-curious tourists.

2. Zabalo River Wilderness Quiet Park, Ecuador

A true natural escape in the heart of the Amazon

Photo Credit: Pexels

This patch of land in the Ecuadorian Amazon is proudly the world's first official Quiet Park. It is run by the indigenous Cofan community, who keep the place free of any man-made noise. There is no traffic, no tech, and no crowd. Instead, you get the rainforest soundtrack—chirping bugs, rustling leaves, and flowing water. It is not just about what you hear, but also what you do not. The peace here feels like a full mental reset.

3. Makgadikgadi Salt Pans, Botswana

Where the silence stretches out as far as the sky

Spread across a huge 3,900 square kilometres, this salt flat in Botswana is a blank canvas of nothingness. During the dry months, it feels like you are walking through a silent planet. With very little wildlife and almost no human presence, it is just you and the wide-open sky. The silence is so deep, it messes with your sense of space. If you are chasing peaceful travel destinations with soul, this is it. If you want a feel of it, check out the video shared by Instagram user @sandmanrds.

4. Aokigahara Forest, Japan

An eerie forest so quiet, it feels like nature is whispering

Photo: Unsplash

Tucked at the base of Mount Fuji, this forest is known for its dense greenery and haunting calm. Nicknamed the Sea of Trees, the thick trees and lava rock underfoot absorb sound like a sponge. The result? One of the quietest places in Japan. Sure, it has a mysterious vibe, but if you can shake off the ghost stories, you might just find the stillness you need. “Introspective” does not even begin to cover it.

5. Haleakala Crater, Maui, Hawaii

Silence at 10,000 feet - literally

Photo: Pexels

This massive volcanic crater inside Haleakala National Park is next-level quiet. At over 10,000 feet above sea level, the sound drops down to 10 decibels, which is just the sound of breathing. No cars, no people shouting into phones—just wind and your own heartbeat. If you want to unplug and reconnect with yourself, this is one of the most peaceful travel destinations to visit.

6. Kelso Dunes, Mojave Desert, California, USA

Where the sand sings and silence surrounds you

The Kelso Dunes are famous not just for their size but also for their stillness. Out here in the Mojave Desert, there is no crowd, no plants, and hardly any animals. So, when you hike, the only sounds you hear are your own steps and the breeze. Oh, and the sand “sings”. Yes, seriously—the grains shift and make a deep, low hum, often called booming dunes or singing sands. If you are after offbeat, peaceful places to travel, this one is a must. If you want to know what it looks like, check out the video shared by @jessionaquest.

Also Read: Planning Your Dream Greek Vacation? 7 Must-Visit Places To Add To Your Itinerary

Which of these silent destinations are you adding to your travel list? Tell us in the comments—we promise not to make any noise about it.