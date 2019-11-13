Doctor Offers Free Treatment To Woman Who Allegedly Got Triple Talaq Over Crooked Teeth

The couple got married in June this year and husband gave triple talaq last month.

A dental hospital in Hyderabad has offered free treatment to Rukhsana Begum, who was allegedly given triple talaq for having "crooked teeth".

Dr Nada Mir from Alux Dental Hospital has come forward to help the woman and offer her treatment at no cost.

"We read about the woman who was allegedly given triple talaq due to dental issues. Our dental organisation wants to help in her dental treatment without taking any fee from her. The victim has crooked teeth and we wanted to look at her problem and see what best treatment can be provided to her," the doctor told news agency ANI.

"Our main objective is that her problem gets fixed and she can lead a happy, healthy life", Sr Mir added.

Rukhsana Begum's husband Mustafa allegedly gave her triple talaq due to her crooked teeth last month. She had married Mustafa in June earlier this year.

According to the police, a case was registered against Mustafa on October 31 under Dowry Act and Triple Talaq act.

"We have received a complaint from Rukhsana Begum accusing her husband of pronouncing triple talaq as she has crooked teeth and harassing her for extra dowry," said police officer K Chandra Shekar.

Her husband was later arrested by the police.

