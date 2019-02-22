Baby Dies After Being Run Over By Auto Trolley In Hyderabad

The baby reportedly died on the spot as she received severe injuries on the head.

An 18-month-old girl died after she was allegedly run over by a vehicle in Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

Ameera was playing in front of her home in Phoolbagh when an auto-trolley which was passing by ran over her, said a police official.

She reportedly died on the spot as she received severe injuries on the head and was bleeding profusely.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

The accused driver has been arrested and a case of death caused by negligence has been registered against him.

On Tuesday, a five-year-old school girl was run over by a speeding bus in front of her mother in Bengal. The incident took place on the Jessore Road in Dum Dum's Nagerbazar around 10 am. The girl was declared brought dead by the hospital.



(With Inputs From ANI)