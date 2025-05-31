Elon Musk Responds To NYT's Drug Abuse Charge From The Oval Office

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Elon Musk's controversial ties to Trump's administration included substance use, with reports of ketamine and ecstasy consumption. His erratic behavior raised concerns about his fitness for government roles, despite his influential position.

Elon Musk's association with Donald Trump's administration was marked by controversy and erratic behaviour, with sources close to the billionaire entrepreneur revealing a darker side to his involvement. According to a New York Times report, Musk's consumption of ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms raised eyebrows, particularly given his influential role in the "department of government efficiency".

Musk's daily medication box, containing around 20 pills, including Adderall, has sparked concerns about his substance use. In a striking contradiction, Musk told journalist Don Lemon in March 2024 that he took ketamine in small doses every two weeks, saying, "If you've used too much ketamine, you can't really get work done, and I have a lot of work." However, sources suggest he was using it far more frequently, sometimes daily, which reportedly affected his bladder.

His drug use got worse as he donated $275m to Trump's presidential campaign and then spearheaded the “department of government efficiency”, or Doge.

As Musk's role in the administration grew, so did concerns about his behavior. He was known to insult cabinet members and made a Nazi-like salute at a political rally, sparking widespread criticism. Sam Harris, a public intellectual and former friend, wrote in a January newsletter, "There is something seriously wrong with his moral compass, if not his perception of reality."

Ecstasy is a drug classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a Schedule I controlled substance. It has no medical use and it is completely prohibited for federal employees. Musk being a “special government employee” was not subjected to these stringent rules. Similarly, the use of ketamine would also violate federal workplace politics, if used recreationally, although it can be legally prescribed as a Schedule III substance.

Musk's exit from government service has raised questions about the intersection of power, privilege, and substance use. With SpaceX maintaining strict drug-free policies for employees, it's unclear how Musk's habits affected his work. Insiders said that Musk received advance warnings of random drug tests - undermining their effectiveness.

To a question asked about Musk's drug use during his time in the White House, by Fox News's Peter Doocy during his farewell speech, Musk replied, “Is the New York Times, is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on the Russia-gate? Is that the same organisation? I think it is,” he said, turning to Trump. “I think it is.”

“I think the judge just ruled against the New York Times for their lines about the Russia-gate hoax and they may have to give back their Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times, let's move on,” he said.

Asked if the White House had concerns about drug use by Elon Musk, as detailed by The New York Times, the White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, dodged the question. He told reporters outside the West Wing that “the drugs we're concerned about are the drugs pouring across the southern border. Next question.”

