Heavy Rain Inundates Parts Of Hyderabad, Traffic Hit

Hyderabad rain: A yellow alert has been issued for the next four days.

Heavy rain inundated parts of Hyderabad last evening, causing massive traffic jams. Accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, the sudden spell of rain resulted in waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city while Secunderabad was largely spared.

Gachibowli, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, and Dilsukhnagar were among the areas that received heavy rains. Roads in Tolichowki were flooded. Neighbouring Yadadri Bhuvanagiri too received heavy downpours.

A yellow alert has been issued for the next four days and the sky is predicted to remain overcast for the day. There's a light rain forecast in the city for the next 48 hours.

The weather office uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).