Gold Worth Rs 71 Lakh Seized At Hyderabad Airport: Officials

Gold worth Rs 70,95,183 was seized at the Hyderabad airport from two international passengers, officials said.

According to the Commissioner, Customs Department, specific intelligence had been received about two international passengers concealing foreign marked gold, on flight number 6E 8462 from Dubai in UAE to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and then "the same aircraft has been under domestic run from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad".

Upon being intercepted and during the interrogation they were found carrying four pieces of cut gold on Friday.

The gold added up to 1.386 kg taking its value to nearly Rs 71 lakh in the market, said N Sridhar, Commissioner.

The smuggled gold has been seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway.

