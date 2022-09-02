Dark Web-Based Drug Racket Busted In Hyderabad, Crypto Used For Payment

Hyderabad: Two 'kingpins' and six alleged drug peddlers have been arrested. (File)

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing has busted a gang of drug traffickers operating through the dark web and arrested two 'dark web kingpins', besides six other alleged drug peddlers.

The two 'kingpins' have been identified as Narendra Arya alias Holy Shop and Farhan Mohammed Ansari alias Treeminator.

The other six drug peddlers were identified as Utkarsh Umang alias Ashu, Sahil Sharma, Abdullah Khan, Indra Kumar, Charan Kumar, and P. Bushan Raj, all residents of Hyderabad. Besides, 30 drug users have also been identified.

Arya was allegedly involved in drug trafficking online through the dark web, according to the police. It was found during the investigation that Arya made transactions worth Rs 30 lakh through cryptocurrency and has 450 consumers across India.

Ansari was also engaged in online drug trafficking through the dark web with the help of social networks.

Payments for the drugs delivery used to be through cryptocurrency. On enquiry, it was revealed that transactions worth nearly Rs 15 lakh were made through cryptocurrency throughout India for trafficking drugs, said police.

Further investigation is going on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)