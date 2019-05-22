Dalit Body Chief Attacked During Press Conference In Hyderabad

Dalit body chief Karne Srisailam attacked during a press conference in Hyderabad

The National Schedule Caste Reservation Parirakshana Samiti president Karne Srisailam on Tuesday was attacked while addressing a press conference at the Press Club in Hyderabad.

"Mr Srisailam was speaking on the irregularities in gurukuls and social welfare residential schools in Telangana when he was allegedly thrashed by PhD student Alexander from Osmania University and his associates," according to Panjagutta police.

The police said that Alexander and his associates alleged that they were attacked by Srisailam's followers.

#WATCH: National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi president, Karne Srisailam, attacked during a press conference at Press Club in Hyderabad yesterday. He was speaking on irregularities in Gurukul Pathshala (residential schools for SC/ST in Telangana) pic.twitter.com/e0brXDe1Tt — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019

A case has been filed in the matter and the investigation is underway.



