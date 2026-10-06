Bullets Found In Passenger's Check-In Baggage At Hyderabad Airport

A live round of ammunition of unknown calibre was detected in the check-in baggage of a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Monday evening.

The ammunition was detected at around 8 pm on October 5 during security screening.

According to airport sources, the passenger was scheduled to travel to Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways flight EY-359, which was scheduled to depart at 9:20 pm.

During verification, the passenger reportedly failed to produce any valid authorisation or documents for possessing the ammunition. He told officials that he had picked it up from a shooting range during a visit to Ashburn, USA, in May 2025.

Following the discovery, the passenger was offloaded from the flight as per established security procedures. Immigration cancellation and other required formalities were subsequently completed.

The passenger was escorted out and handed over to the RGIA Police Outpost, along with the live ammunition, for further necessary action.

Authorities are expected to investigate how the ammunition was brought into the airport and why it was being carried in the passenger's baggage without the required authorisation.

