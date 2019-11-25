BMW, Speeding In Wrong-Way, Hits Two-Wheeler In Hyderabad; 1 Dead

The BMW was not only speeding but driving in the wrong direction when the car hit the two-wheeler.

A speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler in Hyderabad late Sunday night, leaving one person dead and another critically injured, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The incident took place in Hyderabad's Madhapur area at around 11.30 pm, the police said.

The man, driving a BMW car, was not only speeding but driving in the wrong direction when the car hit the two-wheeler.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where one died and the other is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

