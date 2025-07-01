Video: Man Drills Hole Into Hyderabad Showroom, Steals Mobile Phones

You must have heard of burglars breaking into a house or store, or people shoplifting. But this is a robbery like no other. In Hyderabad's Big C showroom, a thief drilled a hole in a wall and stole mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh. The incident was recorded on CCTV.

Instead of breaking into the store through the main door, the thief decided to create a special entry for himself. He drilled a hole into the side wall, big enough for him to get through into the Big C showroom. Debris, along with a hammer used to break the wall, can be seen lying on the staircase adjacent to the store.

In another CCTV footage, the thief can be seen walking in the store with his face and head covered with what appears to be a stole.

He is picky. He walks towards the first shelf, picks three phones, then goes to another rack and grabs a few more mobile phones. He steals at least six mobile phones of different brands before stepping out of the store.

The incident occurred at the Big C showroom, on the busy Dilsukhnagar-Koti main road, on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, at around 3:30 am.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The identity of the suspect has not yet been determined.