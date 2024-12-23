'Jealous' Man Steals Rs 1.2 Crore From Elder Brother's House In Hyderabad

The police said the dacoity stemmed from a personal grudge.

He barged into his brother's house with axes, knives sickles and a 'gun', the plan was to steal gold, and silver ornaments because of jealousy resulting from his brother's successful business.

Indrajit Ghosai, along with 11 members of a gang, robbed his brother of Rs 1.2 crore in Hyderabad's Domalguda yesterday. Indrajit barged into his elder brother's house with weapons and a lighter gun to intimidate the family.

Twelve people fled in an SUV with gold, silver, brass articles and Rs 2.9 lakh cash.

The police said the dacoity stemmed from a personal grudge. "Indrajit, frustrated by financial losses in his gold ornament business and extravagant spending habits, harboured resentment towards his more successful brother," the police said.

The Central Zone Task Force team, along with Domalguda Police, arrested the 12 accused, including the main accused, Indrajit Ghorai of West Bengal.

The police seized Gold and silver ornaments, Brass materials, cash, and a car, all worth Rs 1.20 crore. They also seized the broad curve axe, Medium Axe, Sickles, and knives.