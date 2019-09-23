Hyderabad Woman Dies After Plaster Piece Falls On Her At Metro Station

Hyderabad Metro: A woman died after a piece of plaster fell on her head at Ameerpet metro station (NDTV)

A 26-year-old woman died after a piece of plaster fell on her head from the wall of a metro station in Hyderabad on Sunday. Mounika, who was travelling with her sister on the metro, got down at Ameerpet station and decided to take shelter there from rain when the plaster fell on her from a height of 9 metres. Authorities at Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited expressed regret over the accident and said L&T, the builders involved in the construction of the Hyderabad Metro, would pay compensation to Mounica's family.

The family, however, has refused to let a post-mortem examination be conducted demanding a "satisfactory reply" on how and why Mounica died. They have also rejected the compensation offered by L&T.

While the family has demanded Rs 50 lakh and a job for a family member, L&T said they would only pay the insurance amount that has to be paid to people who meet with accidents inside metro property.

"My sister was bleeding and no one came to help, not even the metro officials. Someone called 108 but even that took time,'' said Nikhila, Mounika's sister.



Mounika was accompanying Nikhila to help her find a hostel when the incident occurred.

Mounika's husband said he regretted insisting his wife and sister-in-law travel by metro to save time instead of the bus, as they usually did.

People gathered outside the mortuary where Mounica's body is being kept and demanded authorities prioritise safety at metro stations, as reports came in of plaster falling in another metro station in the city, at Rasoolpura.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sudhakar said the material used in building the metro station was substandard.

"We demand that the L&T Metro should take full responsibility instead of callously asking the family to come to negotiate compensation,'' he said.

