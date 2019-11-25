9-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Lift Hole Of Hyderabad Apartment Building

The boy fell from the 4th floor of an apartment building in Raidurgam, police said. (Representational)

A 9-year-old boy died allegedly after falling into a lift hole from the 4th floor of an apartment building in Raidurgam area on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm.

"A 9-year-old boy named Dhanush was playing with his sister in front of his apartment on the 4th floor of a building here. The boy fell down in the lift hole and died on the spot," Circle Inspector Ravinder said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The body has been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations are on in the matter.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.