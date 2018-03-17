4 Family Members Found Dead In Secunderabad, Suicide Suspected The deceased identified as Swaroop G Das, 37, a goldsmith, his wife and two children including a five-month-old baby boy were found dead last night.

Four members of a family from West Bengal were found dead at their house in Secunderabad in Hyderabad, police said today.

Police suspect the family to have committed suicide due to financial issues.



Police suspect the family to have committed suicide due to financial issues.



The deceased identified as Swaroop G Das, 37, a goldsmith, his wife and their two children including a five-month-old baby boy were found dead last night, they said adding they hailed from Howrah.



"They are suspected to have consumed cyanide and died. The exact reason for taking the extreme step is still not clear. It may be due to some financial problems. The matter is under investigation," Mahankali Police Station Inspector B Ramesh said.



The matter came to light only after a local businessman lodged a complaint with the police that Mr Das was not responding to his calls.



The police reached Mr Das's house and broke open the door only to find him and his family members lying dead, police said adding a case has been registered.



