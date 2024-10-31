Unhygienic Conditions, Lack Of Records Flagged At Nanking Chinese Restaurant In Secunderabad

A Chinese Restaurant in Secunderabad was raided recently (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)
Food safety officials inspected Nanking Chinese Restaurant in Parklane, Secunderabad on October 28, 2024. They discovered several violations at the establishment. They noted that the refrigerators were in an unhygienic condition and all doors/lids were broken. Raw and cooked food items were being stored together. The dustbins on the premises were kept open without lids. The team found houseflies were all over the kitchen. They also observed that the drain running through the kitchen was open. Moreover, the floor, walls and ceiling of the kitchen were deemed unhygienic. They observed flaking on the broken ceiling. The officials also stated that a few food handlers were not wearing the requisite hairnets, aprons and gloves.
The FBO [Food Business Operator] had not displayed its FSSAI license copy at a prominent location. Additionally, records including those relating to FoSTaC Trainees, Medical fitness certificates of food handlers, Water analysis reports and Pest control records, were not available.
On the same day, the officials conducted an inspection at MNR Medical College in Sangareddy. At the Canteen (run by Sriram Food Services), they found expired food products, unlabelled food, veg and non-veg items stored together and an unclean kitchen area. The team noted the lack of proper storage for raw materials and proper lighting in the storage and kitchen areas. Moreover, Medical fitness certificates for food handlers, Water analysis reports and Pest control records were unavailable with the FBO.
Before this, food safety issues were uncovered at particular shawarma vending units in Secunderabad. The task force inspected five such units in the region. One of them was found to be operating its business without a valid FSSAI license. Others were not following hygiene regulations. Click here to read the full story.
