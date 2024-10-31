Unhygienic Conditions, Lack Of Records Flagged At Nanking Chinese Restaurant In Secunderabad

A Chinese Restaurant in Secunderabad was raided recently (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

Food safety officials inspected Nanking Chinese Restaurant in Parklane, Secunderabad on October 28, 2024. They discovered several violations at the establishment. They noted that the refrigerators were in an unhygienic condition and all doors/lids were broken. Raw and cooked food items were being stored together. The dustbins on the premises were kept open without lids. The team found houseflies were all over the kitchen. They also observed that the drain running through the kitchen was open. Moreover, the floor, walls and ceiling of the kitchen were deemed unhygienic. They observed flaking on the broken ceiling. The officials also stated that a few food handlers were not wearing the requisite hairnets, aprons and gloves.

Also Read:Momos Outlet In Hyderabad Raided By Officials After Complaints Of Serious Health Issues

The FBO [Food Business Operator] had not displayed its FSSAI license copy at a prominent location. Additionally, records including those relating to FoSTaC Trainees, Medical fitness certificates of food handlers, Water analysis reports and Pest control records, were not available.

Food Safety officials have conducted an inspection in 𝗡𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 at 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 on 28.10.2024.



* FSSAI license copy was not displayed at a prominent location.



* Refrigerators were in unhygienic condition… pic.twitter.com/My8y7LZbEU — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 29, 2024

On the same day, the officials conducted an inspection at MNR Medical College in Sangareddy. At the Canteen (run by Sriram Food Services), they found expired food products, unlabelled food, veg and non-veg items stored together and an unclean kitchen area. The team noted the lack of proper storage for raw materials and proper lighting in the storage and kitchen areas. Moreover, Medical fitness certificates for food handlers, Water analysis reports and Pest control records were unavailable with the FBO.

Food safety officials have conducted an inspection in 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗻, 𝗠𝗡𝗥 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲, 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗱𝘆 on 28.10.2024.



𝗦𝗿𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 (𝗖𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗙𝗕𝗢)



* Proper storage not available for raw material.



* Kitchen area… pic.twitter.com/jtFlng4kEd — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 29, 2024

Before this, food safety issues were uncovered at particular shawarma vending units in Secunderabad. The task force inspected five such units in the region. One of them was found to be operating its business without a valid FSSAI license. Others were not following hygiene regulations. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Food With "Future Date Of Packing" Found At Zomato Hyperpure Warehouse In Hyderabad