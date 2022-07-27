Hyderabad Gang-Rape: 4 Accused, All Minors, Get Bail

The bail orders were issued on Tuesday (File)

Four minors accused have been released on bail in the Hyderabad gangrape case, which had set off outrage and political clashes in Telangana a month ago.

All four accused, including the son of a legislator, have been released from a juvenile home where they had been detained since the first week of June, officials said.

Bail was granted by the Juvenile Justice Board.

A fifth minor detained in the case will continue to remain in the juvenile home since he has approached the Telangana High court for bail, officials added.

Saduddin Mallik, the only adult accused in the case, remains in jail.

Six people were arrested for the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in a car in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area on May 28.

The minor accused are students of Class 11 and 12 and belong to "politically influential" families.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped after she got into a car with five young men after a party in a popular pub.

One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with the girl, but was not involved in rape, police had said.

The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, they went to a pastry and coffee shop, where they changed into an Innova. The boys parked the car and allegedly took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside.

The police initially registered a case of "outraging modesty" based on the girl's father's complaint. It was changed to a rape case later.

The BJP and Congress had accused the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government of trying to shield the accused.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) too had sought a detailed report from the police on the steps taken to ensure the safety and security of girls and women in the state.