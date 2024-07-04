Real Estate Salesman Spikes Woman's Drink, Rapes Her In Car In Hyderabad

The woman claimed she was also beaten, which led to severe body pain. (File)

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a real estate salesman and his aide after they spiked her cold drink in Hyderabad, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Janardhan and Sanga Reddy, have been arrested and sent to jail.

The woman stated in her complaint that she visited Miyapur on Sunday where the two men picked her up for a site visit in Yadagirigutta. While returning at night, they stopped at an under-construction building.

The car had a breakdown, they told her.

The two men then offered her food, which she refused. But they eventually persuaded her to have a cold drink that made her feel dizzy. It is suspected that the drink was spiked. They also offered her a sweet, but the dizziness persisted.

Taking advantage of the situation, the men stripped her in the car and sexually assaulted her till early morning, the woman alleged. She claimed she was also beaten, which led to severe body pain.

The men then left her at a hostel in Miyapur and fled, the complaint read.

The police have filed a case under rape and other charges.