11 Arrested Over Communal Violence After Temple Desecration In Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police have arrested 11 people in connection with an alleged communal incident that took place in the Puranapool area of the Old City, involving damage to a temple and the desecration of a Mazar (Chilla). The arrests were made on January 19 after an intensive investigation using CCTV footage and other technical evidence.

According to police officials, the incident has its roots in an act of vandalism reported late on January 15. At around 11:30 pm, an unidentified man allegedly entered the Mysamma Temple at Puranapool Darwaza and damaged a flex banner and a small idol made of Plaster of Paris kept in the temple veranda. Police clarified that the main shrine and the main idol inside the temple were not touched.

The incident created tension in the locality, and a large number of residents gathered near the temple. Soon after, a group of people allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and vandalised a nearby Chilla/Mazar belonging to another community. Police said provocative and communal slogans were raised, leading to a serious disturbance of public order and communal harmony.

When police reached the spot to control the situation, some people allegedly clashed with them. During the clashes, four policemen sustained injuries. The situation was later brought under control with additional police forces deployed in the area.

Based on complaints, separate cases were registered for the damage to the temple, the desecration of the Mazar, and the attack on police personnel. On January 16, police arrested the man accused of damaging the temple within 24 hours of the incident.

As part of the continued investigation, Kamatipura Police analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and gathered technical evidence. This led to the identification and arrest of 11 accused persons, including men and one woman, who are alleged to have taken part in the unlawful assembly and vandalism of the Mazar.

All the arrested accused were produced before a court and have been remanded to judicial custody. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest other absconding persons involved in the incident.

Following instructions from Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, police have stepped up security in the Old City.

Patrolling has been intensified, flag marches were conducted in sensitive areas such as Kamatipura and Bahadurpura, and pickets have been deployed to prevent any further incidents.

Post the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, as well as Telangana BJP president Ramchandra Rao, had visited the spot. BJP has blamed the ruling Congress government of the state for failing to protect the Hindu temple.

while Telangana police have appealed to people of all communities to maintain peace, avoid spreading rumours, and cooperate with the police. Now the action againstthe Hindu community is likely to trigger more political protests.