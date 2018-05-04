Zumba Expert Beto Perez Reveals 10 Basics Of Zumba You Must Know

Zumba is a fitness regime which is suitable for everyone

Beto Perez during a Zumba session

Photo Credit: Beto Perez

Over an email interaction, Beto tells about the various forms of Zumba, who all can do Zumba, what are the health benefits of Zumba and much more. Read on...

Zumba is the amazing workout regime which is filled with fun and excitement. The fitness regime involves moves which are very similar to dance forms hip-hop, samba, belly dancing and salsa. To know all about the fitness regime, we got in touch with Beto Perez, who is hailed as the creator of Zumba ®. Beto, who will be in Delhi to hold a Zumba masterclass as part of Zumba ® Fitness Party on May 5, says that Zumba is an effective way to burn fat and lose weight.

1. Tell us a little about what lead to the creation of Zumba?

Zumba was created through a happy accident. I was working as an aerobics instructor and forgot my music one day. I used some tapes of Latin tracks that I had in the car and improvised the steps. People loved it and Zumba was born!

2. What are the various forms of Zumba?

Zumba is for everyone. People pick up the steps very quickly, especially people in India. This is because here, dancing is in everyone's DNA. It is up to an individual as to how much effort s/he puts into learning Zumba. An average class can contain people who are new to fitness and are taking it slowly and those who have higher fitness levels and can lunge a little deeper and jump a little higher. However, Zumba is not competitive - it is about pushing your own limits, whilst getting motivation and support by doing it in a group setting.

3. Elaborate on the health benefits of Zumba.

First of all Zumba is an effective way to burn fat and lose weight, which in turn reduces strain on the heart and the joints. More remarkable is a study by Kingston University in the UK, which shows a 30% improvement in inflammation biomarkers after just 8 weeks of Zumba (12 classes in total). This basically means a reduction in the risk of chronic disease. Zumba participants also report improvements in mood as result of classes, which we believe stems from the joyful feeling in the class and the sense of support from fellow participants.



4. What are the challenges involved in learning Zumba?

Zumba is extremely easy to pick up. New participants grasp the steps even in the first class. It is the instructor's job to show the moves as clearly as possible so the class can follow them - our instructors are amazing at this. There are four basic Latin steps that form the foundation of Zumba - these steps each fit with a musical style so they feel very natural and intuitive.

Zumba is suitable for everybody

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Why do you think Zumba is emerging in the field of fitness?

Zumba is has the distinction of being not only effective but also fun. People across the globe are recognising the benefits of exercise but want to do so in manner that is enjoyable. Zumba delivers this. The shared experience of taking a Zumba class is much more motivating that exercising alone and as such people find it easier to stick with it.



6. How would you define a healthy and fit body? Explain in detail.

I would simply say that if you are able to exercise for an hour 3 times a week - ideally at a Zumba class - you are on a good path.

7. Speaking of weight loss, how effective is Zumba?

It is possible to burn up to 1000 calories in a Zumba class but it depends on the individual and how much effort they put into the class. Weight loss should be achieved through a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise. A healthy diet is in many ways just common sense - eating fresh fruits and vegetables, avoiding too much sugar and regulating portion size. They key to sustainability is to get into the habit of eating healthily and exercising regularly and taking your time to achieve this. The so-called 'crash' diets are rarely sustainable.

8. Is Zumba effective for people who are looking forward to quick weight loss?

Zumba can certainly be an effective way to lose weight in combination with a healthy diet. I realise people want to see results quickly, but it makes more sense to take your time and achieve it in a sustainable manner.



9. Is Zumba safe for heart patients?

I recommend that people talk to their doctors before exercising if they have a heart condition or issues with blood pressure - everyone is different. I know of many people with these types of conditions who benefit greatly from Zumba, but it is important to get medical advice first and then make sure your instructor is aware of your condition.

10. What are the possible injuries that can take place during Zumba? How to prevent those injuries?

Talk to your instructor before taking a Zumba class if you have had any previous injuries and they can advise whether you should avoid any particular moves. Overall there is no more likelihood of injury in a Zumba class than from walking, running or dancing. And of course, the chances of injury are far less than many contact sports.



