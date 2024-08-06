You Must Have These Vegetables This Monsoon For Better Health

Consuming these vegetables during the monsoon season can help keep your immune system strong

The monsoon brings a higher risk of infections, digestive issues, and weakened immunity due to increased humidity and changes in the environment. Consuming a diet rich in certain vegetables can help boost our health during this time. By incorporating nutrient-dense vegetables into your diet, you can strengthen your immune system, support digestion, and reduce the risk of monsoon-related health issues, ensuring you stay healthy and resilient during the season. In this article, we share a list of vegetables you can add to your monsoon diet to keep yourself healthy through the rainy season.

Vegetables that are particularly beneficial during the monsoon

1. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd (karela) is known for its detoxifying properties and ability to boost the immune system. It helps cleanse the liver and purify the blood, which is crucial during the monsoon when the risk of infections is higher.

2. Bottle gourd

Bottle gourd (lauki) is light on the stomach and easy to digest, making it ideal for the monsoon season when digestive issues are common. It is also rich in water content, helping to keep the body hydrated.

3. Ridge gourd

Ridge gourd (turai) is packed with dietary fibre and essential nutrients. The fibre in ridge gourd promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation, which is particularly beneficial during the monsoon when digestive problems are more prevalent.

4. Spinach

Spinach boosts the health of your immune system. The high iron content in spinach helps prevent anaemia, while its antioxidants support immune function and protect the skin from infections and damage caused by the humid climate.

5. Fenugreek leaves

Fenugreek leaves (methi) are known for their anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Fenugreek leaves aid in managing blood sugar levels, support digestive health, and help fight infections, making them an excellent choice for the monsoon season.

6. Drumsticks

Drumsticks (moringa) have anti-inflammatory properties. The nutrients in drumsticks help enhance immunity, reduce inflammation, and support respiratory health, which is crucial during the monsoon when colds and coughs are more common.

7. Carrots

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, vitamin A, and antioxidants. They help improve vision, boost immunity, and enhance skin health. The antioxidants in carrots help protect against infections and support immune function, while vitamin A promotes healthy skin and vision, which can be compromised during the monsoon.

8. Beetroot

The high iron content in beetroot helps prevent anaemia, and its antioxidants support immune function. Improved blood circulation and stamina are especially beneficial for maintaining energy levels during the monsoon.

9. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as fibre. The vitamins in pumpkin help strengthen the immune system, while its fibre content aids digestion and prevents constipation, which is important during the monsoon when digestive issues are more common.

10. Okra

Okra (bhindi) is a good source of vitamins A and C, folate, and fibre. Okra's high fibre content promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation. Its vitamins and antioxidants enhance immune function and help protect against infections prevalent during the monsoon.

Including these vegetables in your diet during the monsoon season can help keep your immune system strong, support digestion, and protect against seasonal illnesses, ensuring you stay healthy and energised.

