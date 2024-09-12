Nutritionist Shares Top Three Vegetables To Eat During Monsoon Season

Bottle Gourd (lauki)is rich in vitamins C and K

The monsoon season calls for crispy pakodas served with a hot cup of tea. Right foodies? While it is indeed true that fried snacks are best enjoyed when it is raining outside, equal attention must also be given to eating healthy during the rainy months. In India, vegetables that are cultivated during the monsoon are known to be loaded with vitamins, minerals, nutrients, dietary fibre, and antioxidants. They can be included in your diet helping to boost your overall health and immunity system. With that being said, you must now be thinking about heading straight to the grocery store to purchase as many vegetables as you can. To help you in the process on buying the right vegetables this season, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a detailed video on Instagram. Besides revealing the vegetable names, she has also highlighted their benefits for your better understanding.

Let's take a look:

Three vegetables you must try in monsoon season

1. Bottle gourd

Bottle Gourd (lauki) is rich in vitamins C and K. Vitamin C helps in the growth and repair of tissues, collagen production, bone, cartilage, and teeth maintenance, iron absorption, and supporting the immune system. Meanwhile, Vitamin K enhances bone, heart, and cognitive health.

2. Bitter gourd

Bitter Gourd (karela) controls and regulates blood sugar levels. It is infused with the goodness of antioxidants. The vegetable also has anti-inflammatory properties which contribute to reducing inflammation in the body, often linked with other chronic health conditions. Bitter Gourd is a wonder drug for the skin as well. Consuming this vegetable can decrease the appearance of wrinkles, and fine lines, fight acne, and prevent skin diseases (eczema, psoriasis) and skin infections.

3. Drumsticks

Drumsticks (moringa) contain high levels of vitamins A and C. Vitamin A is good for maintaining eye health and treating skin problems. It is also important for growth and development. Eating drumsticks can boost immunity and support bone health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.