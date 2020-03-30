Yes, There Are Non-Citrus Sources Of Vitamin C Too! Here's A List Of Foods You Need To Know

Vitamin C can help you boost immunity

Vitamin C is extremely important for your body. It is extremely important for your immune system. Vitamin C is also beneficial for your skin. You should add enough amount of vitamin C to your diet for better absorption from the diet consumed. Several foods are naturally loaded with vitamin C. Citrus fruits are the best sources of vitamin C like lemon or oranges. Many don't know that there are several non-citrus sources of vitamin C as well. From fruits to vegetables, non-citrus sources can also help you receive a good amount of vitamin C. Here's a list of foods rich in vitamin C that can be a part of your diet.

Non-citrus vitamin C sources

1. Guava

Guava is one of the best fruits to choose from. It is a non-citrus fruit that is loaded with vitamin C. Guava is also loaded with other essential nutrients. It can help you boost heart health and immunity. Diabetics can also add guava to their diet as it may help in controlling blood sugar levels. It can also help you boost skin health.

2. Papaya

Papaya is another fruit that is loaded with vitamin C. It is also great for your skin. Adding papaya to your diet can also help in weight loss. It is also helpful for your eyesight, digestion, menstrual pain and blood sugar levels.

Papaya can provide some amazing benefits to your skin

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Broccoli

You should add broccoli to your daily diet. It is also loaded with several health benefits. Broccoli contains carbs, protein, vitamin C, A, fibre, potassium, phosphorus and selenium. Add more broccoli to your salads and different recipes.

4. Green leafy vegetables

It is advised to add some amount of green leafy vegetables to your diet as these are a powerhouse of nutrients. Green leafy vegetables like kale, parsley, thyme and mustard spinach. It can be added to different foods as well as smoothies.

Leafy greens are loaded with multiple nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Potato

This might be quite surprising that potato can also offer you a good amount of vitamin C. It is loaded with fibre, potassium, vitamin B6 and much more. According to studies potato may also help in controlling heart diseases, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.